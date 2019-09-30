He tweeted railways about his mother whose train was late. What they did

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 30, 2019

Indian Railways Seva’s prompt help to a man who couldn’t contact his mother during her journey has won over people online. In a series of tweets, the @RailwaySeva handle not only responded to the man’s questions but also helped him get in touch with his mother.

Twitter user Sashwat took to Twitter when he couldn’t get in touch with his mother. In a tweet tagged to Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and Ministry of Railways, Sashwat wrote that his mother was travelling on Ajmer–Sealdah Express which was 12 hours late. He couldn’t contact her and wanted to know if she was alright.

Sir, I am unable to contact my mother Mrs.Shila Pandey. She is travelling in Ajmer-SDAH Express 12988 with starting date 28-09-2019 in Coach S5, the train is running late by 12 hours. Sir, please help me know if she is there alright.@PiyushGoyal@PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia — Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019

@RailwaySeva promptly replied to the tweet asking him for her PNR and contact number. However, the Twitter user replied saying he did not know the PNR number. @RailwaySeva replied again:

Kindly share date of boarding & boarding station name. — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) September 29, 2019

After Sashwat replied, the handle tweeted back saying: “Matter is being forwarded to the concerned official.”

Moments later, Sashwat posted another tweet, this time thanking the service for their prompt action.

The incident was tweeted by Ministry of Railways as well. “Indian Railways care for its passengers,” tweeted the handle. “A son requested that he is unable to speak to his mother travelling in a train, we promptly reached to his mother and arranged a talk between the two.”

Indian Railways care for its passengers : A son requested that he is unable to speak to his mother travelling in a train, we promptly reached to his mother and arranged a talk between the two. "अपनों को अपनों से जोड़ती भारतीय रेल" https://t.co/eAVEc9vKVC pic.twitter.com/2PTam1fgFa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 30, 2019

Several people have posted comments about the incident.

“Lovely ya... long live Indian Railways,” says a Twitter user. “Indian railways is very serious in this matter. Thanks for your always immediate action,” says another.

