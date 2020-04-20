Healthcare workers bravely block anti-lockdown protestors. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:09 IST

Medical staff around the globe is working on overdrive as the world deals with the outbreak of novel coronavirus. However, these healthcare workers in Denver are fulfilling their commitment to public health protection in more ways than just one.

On Sunday, April 19, many people set out to protest the lockdown order in Denver, Colorado in the United States. Healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines took matters in their own hands to try to protect public health. They came out onto the streets in their scrubs and masks to stand in the middle of the road, preventing protestors, sitting in their cars, from moving forward.

Denver based photojournalist, Alyson McClaran, took photos of the scene which are now doing rounds on different social media platforms. Here are some of those:

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colo., on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Photos by Alyson McClaran pic.twitter.com/yanunDrVKj — Alyson McClaran (@McclaranAlyson) April 20, 2020

Onlookers also recorded videos of the spectacle:

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted to the incident. One person on Twitter wrote, “Solidarity with the health care workers”. While another Twitter user said, “This man is why I want to join the medical field once I’m older”.

“The fact that nurses have to prevent protests while saving the country is kind of absurd. Good for them though. We owe our medical professionals a lot of gratitude,” read a comment on the micro-blogging application.

What are your thoughts on these healthcare workers who are not only doing their bit to save lives in hospitals but also out on the streets?