Here is what hitting a tennis ball on fire looks like. Slow-motion video is captivating

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 01:56 IST

If you’re a regular on the Internet, then you may have come across videos that are bewitching and bewildering, often all at once. However, if you’re a little lost regarding the type of content we’re referring to then worry not. Here is a slow-motion video that perfectly illustrates the notion mentioned above, and may leave you in awe.

The Slow Mo Guys, Gav and Dan, initially shared this recording on their YouTube channel in 2012. A part of the clip has resurfaced online after being shared on Reddit on November 12. The post seems to have captured netizens’ attention once again.

“Whacking a tennis ball that’s on fire,” reads the caption shared alongside the almost 25-second-long video. The recording opens to the shot of a man holding a tennis-ball on fire whilst wearing protective gear. He swings a tennis racket to hit the ball.

Check out what happens and be prepared get amazed:

Now wasn’t that slow-motion shot just astounding? If you thought so, then you wouldn’t be alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this post has accumulated over 62,800 upvotes and nearly 850 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “He knocked the fire right outta that ball”.

Another individual wrote, “That ball is out”. “Well, this is officially one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it leave you mesmerized too? Feel free to check out The Slow Mo Guys channel for other such cool videos that explore the world in slow motion.

