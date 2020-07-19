Hilarious Twitter thread highlights what texting parents is like. Can you relate?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:08 IST

If you’re in the mood for some chuckles, then this wholesome Twitter thread may be just what you need.

A Twitter user named Brandon posted a screenshot of a text conversation he had with this father on July 17. The picture was accompanied by text reading, “Texting ur parents be like”.

The image shows Brandon asking his father a question. “When are you coming home?” reads his message. His dad responds, in potentially the most dad fashion, by writing a simple “Ok”.

Texting ur parents be like pic.twitter.com/SEXz8E2F99 — brandon 💸 (@lolimbrandon_) July 16, 2020

The tweet has created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application. It currently has nearly 7 lakh likes and over 1.1 lakh retweets as well as comments.

Many tweeple laughed at this post and related profoundly to the interaction. Netizens took this opportunity to share strange text exchanges they’d had with their parents. Here are some of the best tweets from the thread which prove dads, in particular, love responding with ‘ok’, no matter what the question.

This dad is so dad he even said ‘ok’ to a birthday wish:

Peak dad behaviour:

Same lmaooo so dry pic.twitter.com/jJdAYKDXyq — that bitch (@screwcurls) July 17, 2020

Has something similar ever happened to you? We sure have been at the receiving end of such an ‘ok’.

Had to add this 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/aKQ0ErJERt — Nia Pope (@niathaqueen) July 17, 2020

Others took this opportunity to highlight their mom’s texting habits.

One person said:

My mom don’t even be messaging me back 🥴 pic.twitter.com/RUKJUoRJ50 — Brampton Man🦂♏️ (@ShyheimGreen) July 17, 2020

While this Twitter user’s exchange with their mom further illustrated the idea that parents respond to anything but text question appropriately:

why do we all have the same parents pic.twitter.com/sMrH2s2ajU — ☆LEILAH☆ (@itzxl26) July 17, 2020

What are your thoughts on this thread? Do you relate to any of these text exchanges?