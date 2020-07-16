Hooman blows on her cat for the very first time. Feline is not impressed

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:26 IST

Most cat parents know not to annoy their furry little feline child, no matter how amusing their kitty’s reaction may be to derpy shenanigans. Well, it looks like this particular hooman didn’t get the memo. However, their feline’s expression seems to convey this message so that such antics never happen again.

Posted on Reddit on July 15, the video is almost 20 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “I blew on my cat for the first time... ‘the audacity’.

The recording opens to the shot of a grey-and-white furred feline sitting on a couch, minding its own business. The kitty’s back is turned to the camera. It’s hooman unexpectedly blows some air onto the cat.

This action seems to capture the feline’s attention, who then turns around abruptly. This kitty may not speak hooman, but its expression is saying all that you need to know about how it feels.

Check out the cat’s hilarious reaction to the pet parent’s derpy actions here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has created quite a buzz. The video has accumulated nearly 40,000 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the feline’s stern expression. One person said, “How dare you? licks” trying to guess the cat’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Audacity,” read one funny comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user said, “I can’t believe you’ve done this,” jokingly expressing concern for the pet parent’s well being.

“That cat is adorable, but you better apologize,” declared somebody. Yes, we wouldn’t want to feel the wrath of kitty anger as well, so we hope the pet parent apologizes soon.

What are your thoughts on the derpy feline?

