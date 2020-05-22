e-paper
Hooman dresses up as a doggo, their corgis are not impressed. Watch

Corgi siblings Maple and Morty get confused when introduced to a creature that looks almost like them but not really.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 14:26 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the human dressed as a corgi.
The image shows the human dressed as a corgi. (TikTok/@mapleandmortycorgi)
         

Some of you may remember corgi siblings Maple and Morty who recently caught netizens’ attention for doing a very honest Q&A on TikTok. Well, get ready to grin again because of the siblings who are now facing an entirely different and a relatively more uncomfortable situation.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application TikTok on March 31 from the doggos’ official account. The post has been captioned, “I’m just like youuuu”.

As the film begins, viewers see one of the two corgis staring at their hooman who is wearing a doggo mask. On all fours, the person dressed as a corgi is seen crawling towards the pooch. The canine looks visibly distressed about this never-seen-before hybrid creature. It takes many steps back and even barks at the pseudo-doggo. The video ends with the second corgi coming into the frame as both the doggos yap at this half-dog, half-man creature.

But truly, can you blame their reaction? If a dog walking on its hind legs and wearing a human mask approached us, we’d be pretty traumatised too.

The recording which is set to the Stranger Things title track, currently has over 9,000 likes and almost 100 comments.

@mapleandmortycorgi

I’m just like youuuu ##foru ##foryoupage ##dogsoftiktok ##petsoftiktok ##corgis

♬ Stranger Things - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the confused doggos. One person tried to guess the corgi’s perspective while writing, “What is that monstrosity?”. While another Internet pooch, called Ollie the corgi, said, “Intruder alert”.

“Omg this is the greatest thing I’ve seen in a while,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on the creeped out corgis?

