e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netizens are gushing over these corgi siblings doing an honest Q&A TikTok video

Netizens are gushing over these corgi siblings doing an honest Q&A TikTok video

The viral clip shows Maple and Morty participating in a popular TikTok trend where the participants are asked personal questions and they have to answer honestly.

it-s-viral Updated: May 01, 2020 20:38 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip of the cute doggos is winning netizens’ hearts.
The clip of the cute doggos is winning netizens’ hearts.(TikTok/@mapleandmortycorgi)
         

Having siblings sounds like fun, right? They play with you, keep your secrets and occasionally rat you out for sneaking out of the house that one night. If you have experienced all of these you should definitely meet these corgi siblings Maple and Morty who aptly captures the essence of that unique bond. And, don’t worry if you don’t have a sibling, this cute duo’s burning Q&A session will give you an idea about the fun.

Posted on their official TikTok page, a clip of the cute doggos is winning netizens’ hearts. The viral clip shows Maple and Morty participating in a popular TikTok trend where the participants are asked personal questions and they have to answer honestly.

The clip starts with the owner asking ‘Who’s Morty?’ to which Maple puts a paw on her brother. The session continues with some pretty ‘serious’ questions like ‘Who’s more chonky?’and the sibling duo answers it with no regrets. The game turns amusing when the duo is thrown the question, “Who’s the mean one?” To this, Morty points to Maple, and she shows her disagreement with an annoyed bark which is enough for netizens to declare her as the winner.

Check out the brutally honest Q&A session – the corgi version:

@mapleandmortycorgi

Brutally honest corgi siblings Q&A ##corgi ##corgisiblings ##petsoftiktok ##dogsoftiktok ##corgisoftiktok ##foryou

♬ original sound - mapleandmortycorgi

The adorable clip has garnered over 1.6 million views and tons of amused comments from netizens, many even requested for a part two.

“Queen Maple is the boss!”, writes a TikTok user. “I will buy your dogs for all my organs,” comments another. “Lol! Queen Maple isn’t chonky, she has some super-sized attitude that makes her look chonky,” jokes a third.

Who do you think won this honest quiz?

top news
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper