Netizens are gushing over these corgi siblings doing an honest Q&A TikTok video

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:38 IST

Having siblings sounds like fun, right? They play with you, keep your secrets and occasionally rat you out for sneaking out of the house that one night. If you have experienced all of these you should definitely meet these corgi siblings Maple and Morty who aptly captures the essence of that unique bond. And, don’t worry if you don’t have a sibling, this cute duo’s burning Q&A session will give you an idea about the fun.

Posted on their official TikTok page, a clip of the cute doggos is winning netizens’ hearts. The viral clip shows Maple and Morty participating in a popular TikTok trend where the participants are asked personal questions and they have to answer honestly.

The clip starts with the owner asking ‘Who’s Morty?’ to which Maple puts a paw on her brother. The session continues with some pretty ‘serious’ questions like ‘Who’s more chonky?’and the sibling duo answers it with no regrets. The game turns amusing when the duo is thrown the question, “Who’s the mean one?” To this, Morty points to Maple, and she shows her disagreement with an annoyed bark which is enough for netizens to declare her as the winner.

Check out the brutally honest Q&A session – the corgi version:

The adorable clip has garnered over 1.6 million views and tons of amused comments from netizens, many even requested for a part two.

“Queen Maple is the boss!”, writes a TikTok user. “I will buy your dogs for all my organs,” comments another. “Lol! Queen Maple isn’t chonky, she has some super-sized attitude that makes her look chonky,” jokes a third.

Who do you think won this honest quiz?