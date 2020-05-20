e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dog’s reaction to humans doing mannequin head dance is priceless. Is it thinking ‘are my humans broken?’

Dog’s reaction to humans doing mannequin head dance is priceless. Is it thinking ‘are my humans broken?’

The video has now left many laughing out loud and there’s a chance it may tickle your funny bone too.

it-s-viral Updated: May 20, 2020 14:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog in front of the camera with its humans dancing in the background.
The image shows the dog in front of the camera with its humans dancing in the background. (Screengrab)
         

Every now and then you may have seen the videos where hoomans, often jokingly and affectionately, declare that there is something wrong with their dogs and they’re broken. What if we tell you that once in a while the table turns and it’s the pooches that end up in a situation which make them question about their human’s sanity. Case in point is the video of a dog’s reaction to its humans doing mannequin head dance.

For the uninitiated, this strange dance became an online trend a few years ago. It was all about people tucking their real heads deep in into their hoodies and putting a mannequin head in place. The video shows two people taking part in the trend but it’s the reaction of their pooch which has now led to a laughter fest online.

Though old, the video again gained traction after being recently shared by a Twitter user. “I think my hoooman is broken,” they tweeted, giving a voice to what the dog may be thinking.

How does the dog react to this bizarre dance? Check it out yourself:

In a following tweet, the person thanked an Instagram user by the name h.williamskc for the video.

With over 29,000 views and close to 2,500 likes, the video has sparked varied reactions online. While some couldn’t stop laughing, others tried to interpret what the dog may be thinking.

“That dog thinks: “Please stop, you’re embarrassing me!!” wrote a Twitter user. “The dog thinks they seriously have a problem,” wrote another. “Somebody please adopt me,” joked a third. “OMG! This video is gold. It’s so funny,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the doggo’s expression?

Also Read | Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In