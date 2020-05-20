Dog’s reaction to humans doing mannequin head dance is priceless. Is it thinking ‘are my humans broken?’

it-s-viral

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:34 IST

Every now and then you may have seen the videos where hoomans, often jokingly and affectionately, declare that there is something wrong with their dogs and they’re broken. What if we tell you that once in a while the table turns and it’s the pooches that end up in a situation which make them question about their human’s sanity. Case in point is the video of a dog’s reaction to its humans doing mannequin head dance.

For the uninitiated, this strange dance became an online trend a few years ago. It was all about people tucking their real heads deep in into their hoodies and putting a mannequin head in place. The video shows two people taking part in the trend but it’s the reaction of their pooch which has now led to a laughter fest online.

Though old, the video again gained traction after being recently shared by a Twitter user. “I think my hoooman is broken,” they tweeted, giving a voice to what the dog may be thinking.

How does the dog react to this bizarre dance? Check it out yourself:

I think my hoooman is broken.. 😳



(h.williamskc) pic.twitter.com/YaIgV3QIPq — Wina (@wawinaApr) May 19, 2020

In a following tweet, the person thanked an Instagram user by the name h.williamskc for the video.

With over 29,000 views and close to 2,500 likes, the video has sparked varied reactions online. While some couldn’t stop laughing, others tried to interpret what the dog may be thinking.

“That dog thinks: “Please stop, you’re embarrassing me!!” wrote a Twitter user. “The dog thinks they seriously have a problem,” wrote another. “Somebody please adopt me,” joked a third. “OMG! This video is gold. It’s so funny,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the doggo’s expression?

Also Read | Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested