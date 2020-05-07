e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Hooman’s prank on doggo becomes a testimony for the canine’s smarts. Watch

Hooman’s prank on doggo becomes a testimony for the canine’s smarts. Watch

Doggo sees a ‘llama’ drop to the ground after eating its snacks. What it does next may surprise you.

it-s-viral Updated: May 07, 2020 13:39 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog looking at the stuffed doll.
The image shows the dog looking at the stuffed doll. (TikTok/@taranek.official)
         

Our furry four-legged friends are often very talented, extremely cute, and incredibly affectionate. This doggo, who just got pranked by his hooman but somehow still won the whole situation, is proving that they may be remarkably smart as well.

Shared on May 1 on TikTok, the recording shows a TikToker who goes by the name Taranek pranking his doggo.

In the beginning, we see the camera focused on the canine who is sitting by some dog treats. Suddenly a stuffed llama, being held by a human hand, appears galloping on the screen. The llama ‘takes a bite’ of the dog food and suddenly flops to the ground.

Is it hurt? Is it dead? Is the dog food poisoned? The canine probably asks itself these questions because it drops the treat it had in its mouth after taking one good look at the llama. Then, it quickly runs away from the crime scene, maybe to call the llama police or maybe to not be associated with the accident at all. Whatever it’s reasoning, we believe leaving was a smart move on the doggo’s part. It also made the video all the more entertaining. Watch the clip below to see if you agree with what we think.

@taranek.official

Upss... 😂 ##laser ##dog @adopciaki.pl ##lama ##piesek ##aktor ##przysmak ##pet ##duetzpupilem ##levelup ##gastrodomia ##gastro ##psy ##przyjaciele ##fail ##duet

♬ dźwięk oryginalny - taranek.official

The recording has been viewed more than 8.8 million times and has over 8000 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the prank. One person said, “The dog went to call 911”. While another wrote, “He’s like, no!”. “I can’t stop laughing. So smart,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this bright canine?

