e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / How to get a blue tick? Reply to Twitter’s post. But, there’s a catch

How to get a blue tick? Reply to Twitter’s post. But, there’s a catch

Very funny, Twitter, offering bait to people with this blue tick-related tweet only to troll everyone.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 16:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter shared a demo of their new feature with this tweet.
Twitter shared a demo of their new feature with this tweet. (Twitter)
         

A blue tick on your Twitter handle will certainly make you stand out from the rest on the micro-blogging platform. So, when the company tweeted that it will verify anyone who replies to this particular tweet of theirs, people really got excited. But all that excitement was in vain because that’s the magic of this particular tweet - no one can comment on it. Do you know why? Turns out Twitter’s witty – and somewhat mean – post was to promote a new restricted reply feature they just rolled out.

With this feature, Twitter is giving its users the ability to choose who can contribute to a conversation. When choosing this option, people need to tag others and only they can comment to the post. While people who aren’t tagged cannot leave a reply, they can still retweet the post, retweet it with a comment, and even like it.

Take a look at what the company tweeted:

Since being shared the tweet has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and close to 72,000 retweets – and counting.

How did people feel about this blue tick related tweet from Twitter? Well, people couldn’t reply to the tweet in question but used the retweet with comments option to share their reactions. And, they’re not pleased. Here’s what some people tweeted:

Earlier, to explain the feature in an even better way, Twitter tagged NASA in a post and had a little heart-to-heart chat. This late night conversation between the duo garnered tons of likes and retweets from people.

What do you think of Twitter’s tweet?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In