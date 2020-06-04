Hug Your Cat Day 2020: Kitties of Twitter say, ‘thanks for the offer but we’ll pass’

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:03 IST

Today, June 4, marks the celebration of a fantastic day. This ‘Fursday’, has been classified as ‘Hug Your Cat Day’. Now, given how much we adore our furry little feline friends, any day is an excellent day to smother them with cuddles. However, people are making today extra special by posting pictures of these cute snuggle sessions on social media with the hashtag #HugYourCatDay.

So, if you’re looking for a way to brighten up the rest day, look no further. These Twitter posts from pet parents around the globe are bound to make you smile. Yet, looking at them may make you wonder, ‘Are the kitties enjoying this as much as the hoomans?’.

Look at that squinty little cutie — what a doll.

This feline looks less-than-pleased about its current positioning. If you stare into its eyes long enough, you’ll realize it is already planning its revenge on the cat mom.

We might be social distancing, but you can still hug your cat! Today is #HugYourCatDay so share your photos with us. Today’s star is Merlin the Fold. #catsofbirmingham #catsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/Fh5K4Z7bI5 — Cats Of Birmingham 🐈🇬🇧 (@BirminghamCats) June 4, 2020

We are not cat whisperers, but that look probably says, “Not prepared for a day of non-consensual smothering. Get off of me, mother”.

Now that’s a pet parent who knows his child inside-out.

That feline is like, “Lemme go tiny hoomans”.

Happy Thankful Thursday. Take time to show your appreciation to others and share what they mean to you. #HugYourCatDay #ThankfulThursday #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/JOOf9cgExd — Karl O’Leary (@KarlOLeary4) June 4, 2020

Meet Mrs Growler, a cat who is looking forward to, no sorry, actually ‘demanding’ cuddles from her hooman. How refreshing.

I am (thank you @ETrooms ) informed it’s #HugYourCatDay - and NOT scoff your toast and ignore the cat day and yes female I’m looking at YOU pic.twitter.com/Pc1O1AioXB — Mrs Growler (@GrabsyGrowler) June 4, 2020

Those were some of the best posts from the cats of Twitter. We hope these shots got you feeling a little bit more pawsitive. If you’re lucky enough to be a cat parent, be sure to annoy your feline just a tad bit more today by offering them some much-needed cuddles. Also, don’t forget to post pictures of those sweet moments with the hashtag #HugYourCatDay. After all, this is the type of content we wish to see on our feed.

