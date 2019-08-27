Iguana gets quite a workout while escaping on airport conveyor belt. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:55 IST

An iguana is winning the title of ‘the most physically fit reptile’ thanks to video going viral all over the Internet. A man at Key West, Florida recorded a bizarre sight while waiting next to the luggage belt - an iguana trying to make an escape through the belt. Only, it didn’t quite understand the predicament it was.

The video, 37-seconds-long, shows the iguana running on the belt trying to escape. However, since the belt was moving in the opposite direction, the iguana remained in the same spot. This went on for quite a bit.

“It’s always exciting at the Key West airport! Folks your luggage will be out shortly... SURPRISE!” says Facebook user Pony Charvet who posted the video.

In case you’re wondering what happened later, Charvet shared an update in the comments section.

“We had to shut the belt down right after the video because we were afraid he was going to run into the terminal... he ran after we shut it down,” he wrote.

The video has collected over 2,900 shares since being shared on August 24. Several people have posted reactions to the video.

“He is just getting his workout in at the free treadmill,” says a Facebook user. “The most physically fit reptile in KW,” says another. “I’d have picked it up and held on until I could confirm the owner came looking for it. If I couldn’t find the owner by the time I got my luggage I guess I’d have a new pet,” says another.

