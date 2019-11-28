Imran Khan’s ‘trees give oxygen at night’ comment sets Twitter abuzz

it-s-viral

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, while giving a speech, claimed that trees produce oxygen at night and the comment has sparked all sorts of reactions on Twitter. He said it when he was reportedly addressing a programme on the importance of planting trees.

“Darakht hawan ko saaf karte hai, oxygen dete hain raat ko (trees purify air, produce oxygen at night),” Imran Khan is heard saying in the 15-second-long video which captures a part of the speech. The clip was shared by several people on Twitter.

Tweeple were quick to react to the comment. Several people took to the micro-blogging site to state that most trees emit carbon dioxide (CO2) at night and produce oxygen during day. Some, however, wrote that there are a few kinds of trees which release oxygen at night.

Some plants have the ability to perform a type of photosynthesis called Crassulacean Acid Metabolism (CAM). In this, the plants can uptake carbon dioxide at night. One of the common example is Aloe Vera.

