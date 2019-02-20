In hilarious glitch food ordered in Chennai, gets ‘picked up’ in Rajasthan

A few days ago, a hilarious conversation between a Zomato executive and a customer went viral. And now, another similar exchange between Swiggy and a customer has left people in splits. This funny exchange took place after the customer, based out of Chennai, noticed his order was coming all the way from Rajasthan. What’s more, the app said his order would reach him within 12 minutes.

Twitter user Bhargav Rajan shared a screenshot of his order after he noticed the bizarre glitch. The map showed the delivery person travelling from Rajasthan to Chennai to deliver the food order – and he was estimated to deliver the food within just 12 minutes. “Wow @swiggy_in what are you driving?” he tweeted.

Swiggy acknowledged the glitch in a tongue in cheek reply that’s won over many. “This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki,” they tweeted, adding that they’re working towards avoiding such glitches in the future.

This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki 😈 In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion 😉 Bon appetite! — SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) February 17, 2019

In the meanwhile, Rajan’s tweet has gone viral since it was posted on February 17. The tweet has collected over 2,400 ‘likes’ and more than 1,000 retweets – and still counting.

People have posted the funniest reactions to the incident.

“That’s some customer service!” says one Twitter user. “Yeh to Ussain Bolt se bhi tez nikla,” says another. “Your tweet and the reply chain made my morning... enjoyable. Keep it up SWIGGY,” tweets a third.

“Tony Stark?” comments a Twitter user. “I thought FLASH,” replies another.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 13:14 IST