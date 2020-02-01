e-paper
Incredible mating dance of a male bird of paradise amuses people. Watch

A video of a mating dance by a male Bird of Paradise has gone viral on the Internet.

The video was posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.
The video was posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Simply born to dance is the feeling that the sight of this male bird inspires in all. A rare video of a mating dance by a male Bird of Paradise has gone viral on the Internet and Twitterati is super amused.

Birds’ courtship rituals -- from daring dives to intricate sequences including wing flaps, head dips, bill rubbing -- is a sight to behold. In many species, the male alone dances to win the female. She only judges the males and selects her favourite.

The video was posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda who captioned it: “The Passion stimulates...Love intoxicates...Superb bird of Paradise has an unusual low population of females. This explains one of the most elaborate courtship displays in the avian world.”

People flooded the post with all sorts of reactions. “OMG!!! Why can’t humans learn from the birds? “ wrote a Twitter user. “Its looks like neon lighting show by a male bird for attracting her for a date, perhaps I should also try it in front of my girlfriend,” joked another. “Wow.... Never seen before,” exclaimed a third. “This is really awesome.. thanks for sharing,” commented another. “Very beautiful video of bird ,this is the gift giving by Mother Nature.Thanks to Nature Mother,” wrote a sixth.

Earlier in August, 2019, video of a mating dance by a Himalayan Monal mesmerised many. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, chief conservator of forests (CCF) western circle Kumaon, shared the video and claimed it may have been the first ever footage of the colourful bird species dancing.

