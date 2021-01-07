Incredible pictures of giraffes may make you do a double take

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:36 IST

We often come across such pictures of animals that leave us amazed and amused, all at the same time. These images of a pair of giraffes shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram may evoke the same feelings in you too. What’s even more interesting is that the pictures may make you do a double take too.

“Two heads are better than one! Nature always presents sights that are worthy of a double take, but this pair of giraffe in Tsavo really made us stop in our tracks. They are just one of the many wonderful, wild species we protect through our field projects,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, the organisation described how the giraffes are in need of help. “There are just 111,000 left in Africa, which marks a 30% drop in population from the 1980s. The decline can mostly be attributed to humans, through threats like habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. We may be part of the problem, but we can also be part of the solution,” they added. The post is complete with a link that explains how people can help in saving the animals.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 32,000 likes. It has also amassed tons of comments. From calling it amazing to asking questions, the replies were varied.

An individual inquired about the authenticity of the pictures and asked if they’re fake. To which, the organisation replied, that the images show a “Spectacularly synchronized pair!”

“Amazing photo,” expressed an Instagram user. “Perfect photo,” commented another. “They are so magnificent. I love what you do in protecting and fighting for All of GOD’S creatures,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the images?

