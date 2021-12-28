e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / White moose to polar beer: Incredible wildlife images that will fascinate you

White moose to polar beer: Incredible wildlife images that will fascinate you

Photographer Roger Brendhagen has captured different creations of nature.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fascinating image shows a moose which appears to be entirely white, from its velvet coating to its antlers
The fascinating image shows a moose which appears to be entirely white, from its velvet coating to its antlers(Roger Brendhagen)
         

“I almost lost my senses! Thank God I did not lose the camera,” in his words this is what photographer Roger Brendhagen felt when he saw and captured the now-viral images of a white moose in Värmland, Sweden. Unless you’re staying away from the Internet, chances are you’ve see the incredibly stunning photographs which are now being shared by many across different social media platform.

The fascinating images show a moose which appears to be entirely white, from its velvet coating to its antlers.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

The entirely white appearance of the moose doesn’t result from albinism, reports National Geographic. The condition is known as piebaldism. It has also been seen in moose in Alaska and Canada.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

This is, however, not the only amazing photograph of this talented photographer. He has captured different creations of nature. Just like this Artic Fox under a full moon that Brendhagen says is the best picture he has taken till now.

“Inside my head there are many pictures. Some of them I have taken - and yet others have not yet “come out”. After ten years of waiting I got my reward. The picture I was dreaming about was the Arctic fox under the full moon, or “in it” if you like,” he told HT while explaining about this picture that is very close to his heart.

Hindustantimes

All round the year, Bendhagen travels around the world to capture magnificent images of forestry, wildlife, mountains, rivers and valleys. He is presently working on a book featuring some of his clicks.

Hindustantimes

Bendhagen also has an Instagram profile where he shares his pictures. Here are some more images captured by the photographer that may leave you speechless.

While taking about his visit to India, Bendhagen said that every year for about 3-4 weeks he explores the rich wildlife of the country. Check out some of the pictures he captured during his India trip.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Which picture did you like the most?

tags
top news
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders remain closed, police suggest alternative routes
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders remain closed, police suggest alternative routes
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it
You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it
2nd Test Live: India on top as bowlers restrict Australia to 133/6
2nd Test Live: India on top as bowlers restrict Australia to 133/6
‘One nation, one mobility card’: PM Modi launches NCMC, says will further India’s development
‘One nation, one mobility card’: PM Modi launches NCMC, says will further India’s development
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In