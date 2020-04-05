e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / India lights candles and diyas for #9pm9minute. Images and videos flood Twitter

India lights candles and diyas for #9pm9minute. Images and videos flood Twitter

Social media, especially Twitter, is flooded with images and videos of how people are participating in PM’s #9pm9minute initiative.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan TImes, New Delhi
Image shows people taking part in #9pm9minute initiative.
Image shows people taking part in #9pm9minute initiative. (HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the nation to take part in an initiative to challenge the darkness of the coronavirus threat together. He asked people to turn off all the lights in their houses and light a diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at 9 pm tonight at their doors or balconies. The PM’s call was answered by people and how!

Social media, especially Twitter, is flooded with images and videos of how people are participating in PM’s #9pm9minute initiative.

What’s amazing to notice is that it’s not just the adults who are doing their part but children as well are supporting the initiative in their own ways.

Here’s a group of people who has switched on their mobile flashlights:

Another user of the micro-blogging site shared an image of lights coming from buildings in an otherwise dark night:

“I am amazed by our unity,’ wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

This user of the micro-blogging site shared an image of glowing diyas which are shining like a ray of hope amid the darkness:

“We pay our solidarity with our country our world and our planet . We will overcome this and we will take care of our nature! This is the silver lining!” with this message of positivity a Twitter user shared this video:

Here are India’s young corona warriors who are taking part in the initiative:

This video perfectly shows what unity looks like:

Did you notice people lighting diyas, torchers or mobile flashlights around you?

tags
top news
Millions join PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9min’ call, light lamps to fight Covid-19
Millions join PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9min’ call, light lamps to fight Covid-19
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Covid-19: Railway employee becomes second person to die in north Bengal
Covid-19: Railway employee becomes second person to die in north Bengal
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news