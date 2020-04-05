India lights candles and diyas for #9pm9minute. Images and videos flood Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the nation to take part in an initiative to challenge the darkness of the coronavirus threat together. He asked people to turn off all the lights in their houses and light a diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at 9 pm tonight at their doors or balconies. The PM’s call was answered by people and how!

Social media, especially Twitter, is flooded with images and videos of how people are participating in PM’s #9pm9minute initiative.

What’s amazing to notice is that it’s not just the adults who are doing their part but children as well are supporting the initiative in their own ways.

Here’s a group of people who has switched on their mobile flashlights:

Another user of the micro-blogging site shared an image of lights coming from buildings in an otherwise dark night:

“I am amazed by our unity,’ wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

This user of the micro-blogging site shared an image of glowing diyas which are shining like a ray of hope amid the darkness:

“We pay our solidarity with our country our world and our planet . We will overcome this and we will take care of our nature! This is the silver lining!” with this message of positivity a Twitter user shared this video:

Here are India’s young corona warriors who are taking part in the initiative:

This video perfectly shows what unity looks like:

Did you notice people lighting diyas, torchers or mobile flashlights around you?