India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter celebrates Rishab Pant’s World Cup debut with memes
His inclusion was announced by Virat Kohli during the India-England toss.it's viral Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:06 IST
The left-handed batsman Rishab Pant finally got his chance to make his debut in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. A few days back, he went to England as a replacement for injured batsman Shikhar Dhawan. However, until now, Pant was waiting on the sidelines. Today, he replaced Vijay Shankar to join Team India and play in the match against England.
Pant’s inclusion in today’s match came as a pleasant surprise for his fans. Excited people soon took to Twitter to share their joy, mainly in the form of memes.
We have collected some of the best memes shared by tweeple, check them out:
England players when they see Rishabh Pant Instead of VJ Shanker. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VqCVBMYSWs— Leonardo Da Vinchi (@GuyFromVinchi) June 30, 2019
#INDvENG Rishabh Pant comes in place of Vijay Shankar 😎 pic.twitter.com/IZhyab7fX1— Rohan (@rohan_marwari) June 30, 2019
Rishabh Pant to selectors right now: #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/89buUTGKRt— Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) June 30, 2019
Rishabh Pant right now. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bzeaLRAP5n— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 30, 2019
All Rishabh Pant fans now.💃#INDvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4Q6FdpZLmT— Chowkidar Anup Gupta 🇮🇳 (@ganup1288) June 30, 2019
Pant in for Shankar 😀😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/UPaYOBm34Q— Aditya Deshpande (@Addy_chels) June 30, 2019
Rishabh pant right now after getting selected #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/tLG2IbbPBP— Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) June 30, 2019
#CWC19 #ENGvIND— Taran (@Taran4) June 30, 2019
Ravi Shastri to Rishabh Pant: Are you ready?
Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/E1NYJUMdiN
What do you think of the story?
First Published: Jun 30, 2019 17:03 IST