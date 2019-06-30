Today in New Delhi, India
India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter celebrates Rishab Pant’s World Cup debut with memes

His inclusion was announced by Virat Kohli during the India-England toss.

it's viral Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,meme,England
Pant replaced Vijay Shankar in today’s match. (Twitter/@RishabPant777)

The left-handed batsman Rishab Pant finally got his chance to make his debut in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. A few days back, he went to England as a replacement for injured batsman Shikhar Dhawan. However, until now, Pant was waiting on the sidelines. Today, he replaced Vijay Shankar to join Team India and play in the match against England.

Pant’s inclusion in today’s match came as a pleasant surprise for his fans. Excited people soon took to Twitter to share their joy, mainly in the form of memes.

We have collected some of the best memes shared by tweeple, check them out:

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 17:03 IST

