Indonesia’s volcano erupts, prompts evacuation. Incident caught on camera

Popular destination of Tangkuban Perahu volcano in Indonesia’s West Java province erupted on Friday, spewing 200 metres of volcanic ash into the air and prompting evacuation of tourists and people from areas considered dangerous around the volcano craters.

“The eruption has a maximum amplitude of 38 millimetres and lasted in 5 minutes and 30 seconds,” the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) said in a statement.

Alert status on the volcano which is 2,284 metres above sea level remains set at normal condition of Level I, the PVMBG was cited as saying by the Jakarta Post.

As the volcano erupted, many onlookers recorded the moment. Since then, the videos of the incident are being circulated across social media.

While some just expressed their surprise at the sudden eruption, others prayed for people who were near the volcano at the time of eruption. Here are some of the tweets:

Deven (Eks Runner Up Idol Junior 2018) baru ngeupload video kejadian di tangkuban perahu di IG-nya. Ya Allah dia bener2 ada di lokasi dan gugup panik ngeliat videonya 😩 pas dia bilang 'wih! kok.. Kok..' dan.. Boom.



Stay safe pokoknya buat semua warga sekitar 🙏 #tangkubanPerahu pic.twitter.com/6DMvGlBJ0T — fai (@faidha_fn) July 26, 2019

Stay safe everyone

Keep praying#prayfortangkubanperahu 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/GkgaEptzz1 — use your brain don't (@onlyusefinger) July 26, 2019

#tangkubanPerahu Berdiri diatas bumi yang bergetar..

Dalam lantunan nada-nada alam yang menggelegar..

Mata selalu terbuka dan enggan terpejam..

Dalam rasa kecemasan menunggu kabar..#prayfortangkubanperahu pic.twitter.com/EQLJkm0XjP — Hamzah Lil amin (@HLilamin) July 26, 2019

Tourists, trekkers and residents are advised not to approach and camp around the volcano craters until further notice. People are also advised to be vigilant on volcanic gas that possibly leaks out from the crater if rain happens. The gas could harm their health, the statement said.

