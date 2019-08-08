International Cat Day: 8 furball videos that will make you LOL

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:14 IST

Today, August 8, is marked as International Cat Day. Yes, this day is solely dedicated to celebrate our furry feline friends. Wonderful, warm – and at times weird - there are many who are totally in love with these furballs. Even if you lack affection for these four-legged creatures, chances are that you have come across cat videos that tickle your funny bone or even make you go “aww...”

So, to celebrate this special day, we have collected some of cat videos. Warning - these clips of some wacky and goofy creatures may make your laugh out loud.

A mew-sical genius:

My cat wakes me up every morning (and at 4:30 AM sharp) by playing my guitar pic.twitter.com/A5d3SXfgr3 — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) June 2, 2019

When a cat enters a room filled with toilet paper:

This heartening video captures the transformation of a kitten into a cat:

Can a cat make a call? See for yourself:

When cats watch Tom and Jerry:

There's no denying that cats are special, but there's also no denying that they can be pretty hilarious. Video on point! 👇



On this International Cats Day, click a picture / take a video with your Furry friend and tag @worldforall #worldforall #internationalcatday pic.twitter.com/YZFtjtfxZd — WorldForAll (@worldforall) August 8, 2019

Is it drinking water or is it swimming?

What a catch!

On #InternationalCatDay I give you the cat that takes off like a rocket - Momoyaan. pic.twitter.com/VEiukVOmdE — Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) August 8, 2019

What’s in the fridge? – says the curious feline

Happy #InternationalCatDay !

This one’s learned how to open the freezer, but sadly not to shut it again afterwards! pic.twitter.com/gLCq4AWlPD — natasha (@dreaminc0de) August 8, 2019

People started observing this day back in 2002 to celebrate one of the most popular pets in the world, reports The Sun. It was initiated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and other animal rights groups.

Do you have a feline friend? How are you celebrating this day?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 12:10 IST