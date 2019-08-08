e-paper
Thursday, Aug 08, 2019

International Cat Day: 8 furball videos that will make you LOL

People started observing International Cat Day back in 2002 to celebrate one of the most popular pets in the world.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Today, August 8, is marked as International Cat Day.
Today, August 8, is marked as International Cat Day. (Unsplash)
         

Today, August 8, is marked as International Cat Day. Yes, this day is solely dedicated to celebrate our furry feline friends. Wonderful, warm – and at times weird - there are many who are totally in love with these furballs. Even if you lack affection for these four-legged creatures, chances are that you have come across cat videos that tickle your funny bone or even make you go “aww...”

So, to celebrate this special day, we have collected some of cat videos. Warning - these clips of some wacky and goofy creatures may make your laugh out loud.

A mew-sical genius:

When a cat enters a room filled with toilet paper:

This heartening video captures the transformation of a kitten into a cat:

Can a cat make a call? See for yourself:

When cats watch Tom and Jerry:

Is it drinking water or is it swimming?

What a catch!

What’s in the fridge? – says the curious feline

People started observing this day back in 2002 to celebrate one of the most popular pets in the world, reports The Sun. It was initiated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and other animal rights groups.

Do you have a feline friend? How are you celebrating this day?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 12:10 IST

