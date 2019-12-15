e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Internet has a new snack... orange Maggi. Will you try it?

A Twitter user shared a post that shows a bowl of Maggi topped with orange pieces. The combination was not at all appreciated by netizens.

Dec 15, 2019 14:55 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post has garnered almost 500 likes and a lot of horror-struck comments.
The Internet has a lot of creative cuisines which people make from mixing and matching all sorts of ingredients. While some of the fusion dishes turn out to be delicious, others leave people horrified.

For instance, in recent past, dishes like Kurkure milkshake and doodhwali Maggi left many disgusted. Now, there’s a recent addition to that list - Maggi with oranges.

A Twitter user shared a post that shows a bowl of Maggi topped with orange pieces. The combination was not at all appreciated by netizens.

Posted on December 11, the post has garnered almost 500 likes and a lot of horror-struck comments. While some are having a hard time imagining the taste of the concoction, others are plain shocked with the picture.

Weird food combinations have always been on the rounds on social media. Few days ago, Gulab jamun pav(link) had made netizens cringe.

What do you think of this Maggi combination?

Also read | Woman cooks sweet Maggi with milk and rose. Video goes viral, people react

