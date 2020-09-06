IPL 2020 schedule announcement sparks meme fest on Twitter
After the final schedule for IPL 2020 was announced, eager cricket fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2020 19:56 IST
The BCCI announced the much awaited schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 today, on September 6. The tournament will kickstart on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. With the announcement of the schedule, eager cricket fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. A few also decided to take a hilarious path and posted memes.
Here are some of the rib-tickling IPL 2020 memes that will leave you chuckling hard:
This dialogue from Phir Hera Pheri perfectly captures the emotion of the cricket fans
#IPLSchedule out— Abhiram Pradhan (@AbhiramPradhan) September 6, 2020
Cricket fans :- pic.twitter.com/mWTReUONSG
Then there is this post too where the excitement is expressed with a line from a popular Hindi song
Finally #IPLSchedule is out..— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) September 6, 2020
Cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/cKmncK7NEy
All the binge-watching can take a backseat because it’s time for some real action
#ipl2020schedule— 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) September 6, 2020
** After IPL schedule released **
Me to webseries, TV etc : pic.twitter.com/NqyQMvyKMk
We are packing all the bags for our boredom and sending them for a long chutti too
#IPLSchedule— Shivangi (@memekaynat) September 6, 2020
Me to boredom: pic.twitter.com/0HBDQ7E2tN
Oh, the precious moment!
After seeing IPL schedule.— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) September 6, 2020
Me and my bois :#IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/RzXAYy4zCj
Mission of letting every cricket lover know that the tournament is happening
#IPLSchedule finally 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JPrjNlLHru— Naval (@Naval07683036) September 6, 2020
Did you relate to any of these memes? What is your reaction to IPL 2020 schedule announcement?