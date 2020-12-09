IPL leaves behind coronavirus in Google’s 2020 ‘Year in search’ list of India

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:05 IST

We are in the last month of the year 2020. As 2021 inches closer, Google took a look back at the “Year in search” to see what people searched for most this year. They also shared the list of top trends countrywise and the list of India may leave you surprised.

On their website, the tech giant shared a list for India that is divided in several catagories. You’ll be surprised that in the overall search trend people searched about something else more than coronavirus. It’s Indian Primer League (IPL). The overall category also includes searches like US election results, Delhi election results, Dil Bechara, and Joe Biden, among others.

There is also a “How to category” on the list. Under that people searched about various things from how to make paneer to how to increase immunity to how to make dalgona coffee.

The image shows a cup of algona coffee. ( Unsplash )

As for “Personalities” category the first five names are Joe Biden, Arnab Goswami, Kanika Kapoor, Kim Jong-un and Amitabh Bachchan.

President-elect of USA Joe Biden topped the category of most searched personalities. ( Instagram/@joebiden )

The movie and web series buffs also left their marks. The most searched show by Indians turned out to be Money Heist, followed by Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur 2, and Paatal Lok.

The list also have a “What is” category where people search about coronavirus, plasma theraphy, Covid-19, CAA – and a tad bit hilariously - Binod.

Google also took to YouTube to share a heartwarming video about the world searched most worldwide. “In times of uncertainty, people seek understanding and meaning. This year, the world searched “why” more than ever,” they wrote. The video shows the questions that people across the world asked in 2020.

Did any of your searches made it to the list?