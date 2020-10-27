e-paper
Home / It's Viral / IPS officer’s Help Chain initiative on Twitter helps out people in need

IPS officer’s Help Chain initiative on Twitter helps out people in need

Started during the lockdown, the initiative has impacted thousands of lives through the proactive participation of IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Right from providing a cargo full of study material of students who were studying without any facilities in Odisha, to sending food packets to train travellers who had not received food during lockdown migration, Officer Kabra’s initiative has provided help to citizens .
Right from providing a cargo full of study material of students who were studying without any facilities in Odisha, to sending food packets to train travellers who had not received food during lockdown migration, Officer Kabra's initiative has provided help to citizens .(Twitter)
         

IPS Officer from Bilaspur, IG Dipanshu Kabra’s #HelpChain initiative on Twitter is helping thousands of distressed citizens from across the country.

Started during the lockdown, the initiative has impacted thousands of lives through the proactive participation of the officer.

“In these unprecedented times, every help matters. Social media is a very powerful tool that can be leveraged for the greater good. #HelpChain started during the lockdown, where I responded to tweets from distressed citizens, providing them with help wherever needed. The initiative has now become one of the widely used hashtags to reach out to a larger community and be assured help will be sent,” said IG Dipanshu Kabra.

Right from providing a cargo full of study material of students who were studying without any facilities in Odisha, to sending food packets to train travellers who had not received food during lockdown migration, Officer Kabra’s initiative has provided help to citizens across the length and breadth of India.

Often called Sonu Sood of Chhatisgarh, IPS Kabra’s initiative has received appreciation from Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on social media.

#HelpChain initiative has inspired thousands of Twitter users, who now regularly join the officer in his initiative.

