e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Is this doggo a ghost? Its reaction to the Ghostbusters theme song suggests so

Is this doggo a ghost? Its reaction to the Ghostbusters theme song suggests so

This spooky-looking doggo got spooked listening to an instrumental version of the Ghostbusters title track. Suspicious, isn’t it?

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:07 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog leaning aware from the phone.
The image shows the dog leaning aware from the phone. (Reddit/@dashedstripes)
         

Okay don’t get too freaked out but this doggo maybe a ghost! Why else would it be so opposed to the Ghostbuster theme song which is a call to the spirits fighting crew?

This almost one-minute-long clip was posted on the subreddit ‘animals being confused’. Captioned, “Pls don’t call the Ghostbusters”; it shows a doggo sitting on a couch with its hooman. The hooman plays a high-pitched instrumental version of the Ghostbusters theme song. Now, pooches are renowned for their acute hearing so it was no surprise that this canine did not appreciate the high notes in the song.

Initially, it moved its head away from the sound monstrosity. However, its hooman did not take a hint about turning the music off and the pooch took matters into its own hands. It was ready to leave the couch when the recording finally stopped. Phew!

pls don’t call the ghostbusters from r/AnimalsBeingConfused

Here is how Redditors reacted to this doggo! One person wrote, “I’m confused just as the dog is”. To which another responded with, “I feel the same way just listening to this. Make it stop”, also disliking the high-pitched notes.

“I love dogs. My pup would have the same behaviour”, read one comment.

People on the thread were torn about whether it is the dog that is confused or its hooman, making it listen to such a strange sound. However, as one Reddit user said, “Doggo does a confuse and I like it”.

What are your thoughts on this canine?

Also Read | This husky literally cannot handle all the belly rubs coming her way. Watch

tags
top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news