Is this doggo a ghost? Its reaction to the Ghostbusters theme song suggests so

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:07 IST

Okay don’t get too freaked out but this doggo maybe a ghost! Why else would it be so opposed to the Ghostbuster theme song which is a call to the spirits fighting crew?

This almost one-minute-long clip was posted on the subreddit ‘animals being confused’. Captioned, “Pls don’t call the Ghostbusters”; it shows a doggo sitting on a couch with its hooman. The hooman plays a high-pitched instrumental version of the Ghostbusters theme song. Now, pooches are renowned for their acute hearing so it was no surprise that this canine did not appreciate the high notes in the song.

Initially, it moved its head away from the sound monstrosity. However, its hooman did not take a hint about turning the music off and the pooch took matters into its own hands. It was ready to leave the couch when the recording finally stopped. Phew!

Here is how Redditors reacted to this doggo! One person wrote, “I’m confused just as the dog is”. To which another responded with, “I feel the same way just listening to this. Make it stop”, also disliking the high-pitched notes.

“I love dogs. My pup would have the same behaviour”, read one comment.

People on the thread were torn about whether it is the dog that is confused or its hooman, making it listen to such a strange sound. However, as one Reddit user said, “Doggo does a confuse and I like it”.

What are your thoughts on this canine?

