e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Japanese retailer to sell ‘hyper-realistic’ face masks. Seen the pics yet?

Japanese retailer to sell ‘hyper-realistic’ face masks. Seen the pics yet?

Shuhei Okawara’s masks won’t protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:54 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Tokyo
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask.
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask. (REUTERS)
         

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger’s features in three dimensions.

Shuhei Okawara’s masks won’t protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

“Mask shops in Venice probably do not buy or sell faces. But that is something that’s likely to happen in fantasy stories,” Okawara told Reuters.

“I thought it would be fun to actually do that.”

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, shows off a mask.
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, shows off a mask. ( REUTERS )

The masks will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen ($950) apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance.

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, wears a face mask based on a real person's face.
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, wears a face mask based on a real person's face. ( REUTERS )

Okawara chose his model, whom he paid 40,000 yen, from more than 100 applicants who sent him their photos when he launched the project in October. An artisan then reworked the winning image, created on a 3D printer.

Masks based on real people's faces are displayed at the Shuhei Okawara's mask shop.
Masks based on real people's faces are displayed at the Shuhei Okawara's mask shop. ( REUTERS )

Initial inquiries suggest demand for the masks will be strong, Okawara said.

“As is often the case with the customers of my shop, there are not so many people who buy (face masks) for specific purposes. Most see them as art pieces,” Okawara said.

He plans to gradually add new faces, including some from overseas, to the lineup.

tags
top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
Nearly half of China’s investments in India’s neighbourhood went to Pakistan
Nearly half of China’s investments in India’s neighbourhood went to Pakistan
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In