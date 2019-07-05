Jawans form human shield to save Amarnath yatris. ‘Heroes,’ say Twitter

Despite it being a perilous journey, every year thousands of devotees visit Himalayan cave shrine Amarnath in Jammu and Kasmir. This year too, many are undertaking the journey. During one such trip, a group of people came face to face with shooting stones. However, thanks to the efforts of the brave jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of India - they came out unharmed.

The act was caught on camera and shared on ITBP’s Twitter profile on June 4. It just took one day for the video to get more than 14,000 views.

The video shows the paramilitary jawans forming a shield and holding off shooting stones on a snow-clad slope. Their act protected the Amarnath Yatris who came in front of the torrent.

“Duty before death,” wrote a Twitter user while praising the cops. “Salute to you,” tweeted another. “Shows to the lengths to which these brave men go to protect the yatris. Hats off to them,” wrote a third.

Here is how others reacted:

The pilgrimage opened on July 1 and since then, more than eight thousand people visited the Amarnath cave.

