JCB memes are flooding the Internet, but no one knows why

After the end of hectic activity surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame, social media users in India are now busy making memes, GIFs and hashtags of JCB excavators and no one seem to know exactly why.

Digging for an answer yielded no easy result. While some pointed to the huge number of views garnered by JCB digging videos on YouTube, others traced the origin to a video of a groom in Chhattisgarh who took a JCB, instead of a horse, to reach for the wedding.

“JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views ,” said one Twitter user.

But it is not just on YouTube that people love to watch the machine at work, in real world too JCB digging tends to amuse the local crowds across the country.

On Twitter, #jcbkikhudayi remained a major trend on Tuesday, but memes related to JCB digging made way to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as well.

Outlandish memes made out of pictures of cricketers, politicians and actors with the caption -- “Wo dekho bhai, #JCBKiKhudai chalu hai” -- are going viral on the social media.

Check out some of the funniest tweets:

Guys with these automobiles have a 100% chance of stealing your girl 😍👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/O8iQ2mp8uD — Gaurav (@69pAnda420) May 27, 2019

Boss: Why are you not on office till now ?



Me: Sorry sir, me to aaraha tha par raste me JCB ki khudai dekhne laga.



Boss: Kya ?? Location send kar mujhe, mai bhi aata hu. Dono sath me dekhenge #JCBkiKhudayi — Pradeep Singh Rawat (@OYE_Chowkidar) May 27, 2019

Whoever says the JCB operator isn't entertaining show them this✌🏻#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/jFMTJJY8w6 — KAUSTUBH MANATKAR (@cos2bh_writes) May 27, 2019

JCB India is not complaining about the attention it is getting on social media:

We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019

What do you think about the JCB memes?

