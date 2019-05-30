Today in New Delhi, India
May 29, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

JCB memes are flooding the Internet, but no one knows why

It’s not just on social media that people love to watch the machine at work, in real world too JCB digging tends to amuse the local crowds across the country.

it's viral Updated: May 30, 2019 16:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Memes,Viral,Twitter
Indians are busy making memes and GIFs of JCB excavators.(Twitter/@Mr_LoLwa)

After the end of hectic activity surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame, social media users in India are now busy making memes, GIFs and hashtags of JCB excavators and no one seem to know exactly why.

Digging for an answer yielded no easy result. While some pointed to the huge number of views garnered by JCB digging videos on YouTube, others traced the origin to a video of a groom in Chhattisgarh who took a JCB, instead of a horse, to reach for the wedding.

“JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views ,” said one Twitter user.

But it is not just on YouTube that people love to watch the machine at work, in real world too JCB digging tends to amuse the local crowds across the country.

On Twitter, #jcbkikhudayi remained a major trend on Tuesday, but memes related to JCB digging made way to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as well.

Outlandish memes made out of pictures of cricketers, politicians and actors with the caption -- “Wo dekho bhai, #JCBKiKhudai chalu hai” -- are going viral on the social media.

Check out some of the funniest tweets:

JCB India is not complaining about the attention it is getting on social media:

What do you think about the JCB memes?

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:13 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics