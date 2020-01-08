e-paper
Justin Trudeau’s new beard is dividing the Internet. What’s your take?

In the photo, Justin Trudeau is seen with a salt-and-pepper beard.

Jan 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Justin Trudeau is the present prime minster of Canada.
Justin Trudeau is the present prime minster of Canada. (Instagram/adamscotti)
         

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of the most popular leaders in the world. Expectedly, content related to him never fail to create a stir online. Case in point, a recent picture of Trudeau has created a lot of buzz on social media. In the photo, he is seen with a salt-and-pepper beard and his new look has sparked a debate among people too.

In the image, the 48-year-old can be seen in a deep thought. It was shared on Instagram by the Canadian PM’s official photographer Adam Scotti on Monday.

Trudeau’s new look is also visible in a photograph shared by the prime minister himself on Twitter.

There has been a flurry of comments after the pictures were shared on social media. While some users loved his new beard, others found a deeper meaning behind it.

“Love the beard. Hope you had a great vacation with the family. You deserved it,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think we can all agree that this is shocking,” commented another.

Leah Morrigan, a Toronto-based image consultant for men, told Global News that the beard gives Trudeau an “air of maturity and experience”.

Canadian news portal CBC reported that the beard is also making Trudeau look like his father. Justin Trudeau’s father late Pierre Trudeau was the 15th prime minister of Canada and a leader of the Liberal Party between 1968 and 1984.

Justin Trudeau was first elected in 2015 and then re-elected as the prime minister of Canada in October 2019. Trudeau’s Liberal Party of Canada won the parliamentary elections after a strong fight with the Conservatives.

