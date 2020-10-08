e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kamala Harris shares ‘three signs you grew up Indian-American’. Watch

Kamala Harris shares ‘three signs you grew up Indian-American’. Watch

The video shows bits from a clip shared in November 2019 in which Kamala Harris and actor Mindy Kaling cook masala dosa.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:59 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling.
The image shows Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling. (Instagram/@kamalaharris)
         

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, made history by being the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris, whose mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris was an Indian who immigrated to the US, has often mentioned her Indian roots. When she took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on August 19, she mentioned her chithis, which means aunt in Tamil, and created quite a buzz on Twitter. She also recounted the days she spent with her grandparents in India on National Grandparents Day in a tweet back in September.

Now, in a recent Instagram video, Harris shared “three signs you grew up Indian-American”. The video shows bits from a clip shared in November 2019 in which Harris and actor Mindy Kaling cook masala dosa.

Harris captioned the video, “#3, lots of daal”. The other two points involve a special way of storing spices and referring to elders as uncles and aunties.

Watch the clip that’s won over many:

View this post on Instagram

#3, lots of daal.

A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) on

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 1.6 lakh likes and counting. People have shared a ton of comments on the post.

“Don’t call me aunty,” commented rapper Raja Kumari. “Two of the coolest desi women in USA!” posted an Instagram user. “I love this so much,” shared another. “Wow - now there’s a dinner party I’d love to be invited to! That food looks amazing!” added a third.

What do you think about the video?

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In