Kamala Harris shares ‘three signs you grew up Indian-American’. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:59 IST

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, made history by being the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris, whose mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris was an Indian who immigrated to the US, has often mentioned her Indian roots. When she took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on August 19, she mentioned her chithis, which means aunt in Tamil, and created quite a buzz on Twitter. She also recounted the days she spent with her grandparents in India on National Grandparents Day in a tweet back in September.

Now, in a recent Instagram video, Harris shared “three signs you grew up Indian-American”. The video shows bits from a clip shared in November 2019 in which Harris and actor Mindy Kaling cook masala dosa.

Harris captioned the video, “#3, lots of daal”. The other two points involve a special way of storing spices and referring to elders as uncles and aunties.

Watch the clip that’s won over many:

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 1.6 lakh likes and counting. People have shared a ton of comments on the post.

“Don’t call me aunty,” commented rapper Raja Kumari. “Two of the coolest desi women in USA!” posted an Instagram user. “I love this so much,” shared another. “Wow - now there’s a dinner party I’d love to be invited to! That food looks amazing!” added a third.

What do you think about the video?