Kanye West posts pictures of new Yeezy sunglasses, Twitter reacts

Kanye West shared pictures of the unreleased Yeezy sunglasses from his official Twitter account.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows new Yeezy sunglasses.
The image shows new Yeezy sunglasses.(Twitter/@kanyewest)
         

Kanye West took to Twitter on August 15 to share pictures of Yeezy’s new sunglasses. The design of the eyewear has created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application since.

Three images were consecutively shared from the rapper’s official Twitter account. A see-no-evil monkey emoji accompanied the first two photos while the last one was posted with a speak-no-evil monkey emoji.

With over 14,500 likes and more than 1,100 retweets, the sunglasses have captured netizens’ attention. Check out their design here:

West’s other two tweets show a model donning the sunglasses in various colours. Over 3,500 Twitter users commented on both the snapshots.

The unusual design of the glasses baffled many netizens, while others compared them to odd everyday objects.

Here is how some reacted to the new Yeezy glasses. One person said, “Me when I was 7 and put my mom’s headbands on my eyes and pretended to be cyclops from X-men”. Another individual wrote, “Boomerang glasses”.

“Cool,” read one comment on the post. “Cyclopes,” exclaimed a Twitter user. Somebody jokingly said, “Finally, the perfect hater shades. Blocks them out just right”.

Another individual inquired, “Headband?”. Many were confused as to how one actually sees through those glasses. “Can they see?” somebody asked.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the new Yeezy sunglasses? Are there any everyday objects they remind you of or do you think they’re the novel trend?

Also Read | Kanye West tweets cute video of him dancing with daughter North. Watch

