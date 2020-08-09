Kanye West tweets cute video of him dancing with daughter North. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:25 IST

American rapper Kanye West recently took to Twitter to share a video of himself dancing with daughter North West. The sweet father-daughter bonding moment has now captured netizens’ hearts.

Posted from West’s official account on August 8, the recording is almost 45 seconds long. “It’s Fri-ye-ye!” reads the caption of the clip.

At the beginning of the recording, West is seen singing Nightcrawlers’ Push The Feeling On. Soon he starts dancing to the tune. A few seconds in, his daughter, North, also joins the impromptu dance party and shows some of her moves. The pair share laughs and grooves until the very end of the video. American media personality, Kim Kardashian West, can be heard in the background giggling along with her husband and daughter.

Check out this wholesome family moment caught on camera:

Since being shared, this clip has received a whole lot of love. The recording currently has almost 6.5 million views. The tweet has accumulated over 76,300 retweets and comments along with nearly 4.5 lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “When Kanye’s happy, I’m happy”. Another person wrote, “This is a top 10 Kanye video”.

“Glad you seem happier, Kanye,” read one comment under the post. To this, somebody else responded, “He really do be vibin”. These vibes are wholesome indeed.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

That’s pretty adorable — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) August 8, 2020

Glad to see you happy ye pic.twitter.com/OaHjDinrVe — Sam 👨🏽‍🎤 (@sam_6x3) August 8, 2020

What are your thoughts on the recording?

