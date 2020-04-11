e-paper
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa feeds cat, urges people to do same for strays

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa feeds cat, urges people to do same for strays

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted an image of him feeding a cat.

Apr 11, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa feeding a cat. (Twitter/B.S. Yediyurappa)
         
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted an image of himself feeding a stray cat along with a message which has now struck a chord with people. He reminded people that amid the ongoing lockdown, the dogs, cats, and birds are also suffering. The CM requested people to feed strays with water and leftovers so that they are not left hungry or parched.

Shared in Kannada, his tweet when translated reads, “Cats, dogs, and birds are suffering from lack of water and food due to the heat and lockdown effects. Its impact is even worse in cities. Therefore, I appeal to all citizens to ensure that dogs and birds get water and food.” He also shared an image of him feeding a cat.

In a tweet on the same thread, he further wrote, “please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals and birds around your homes.” CM Yediyurappa then added, “Try providing them with water and leftovers so they’re not parched and left hungry.”

The tweet left people applauding and it’s clear from the comments shared on the thread. A Twitter user appreciated the CM’s gesture and also reminded others to maintain social distancing while feeding strays.

“Also, maintain distance between stray animals and yourself like Yeddy sir is doing. If you are infected and you cough/sneeze, stray animals might also get it (Remember the Newyork zoo case),” a Twitter user posted.

“Thank you,” wrote another. “Good job... in our street also people do the same thing,” expressed a third. “True example of humanity,” tweeted a fourth. “Hat’s off Sir. This pic is, one of the rarest in our country,” wrote a fifth.

Are you going to answer to CM Yediyurappa’s request?

