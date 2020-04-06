This Delhi vet student is helping stray dogs by feeding them during lockdown

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:42 IST

As a countrywide lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, many noble people are stepping forward to help and feed the distressed public. But a Delhi-based girl has displayed her good samaritan spirit by feeding stray dogs at night and not let them starve, at the time when these speechless creatures are left with no source of food.

A veterinarian student named Vibha Tomar has stepped up in the time of adversity by helping the canines on the streets.

“I love animals since my childhood as I am a veterinary student. So it is my responsibility to help them,” Tomar told ANI.

Unequivocally, people are facing many problems during the lockdown but the condition of many stray animals, who survive on bits provided by restaurants and other people, is grim during this period.

“Since coronavirus started spreading, people started staying at their homes but the animals are still suffering the most. Earlier, people used to come and give them something to eat... but now they (stray animals) are having a very hard time. So, I decided to give them food and I am doing my bit,” said Tomar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country last month in a bid to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India’s positive cases crossed the 4,000 mark -- at 4,067, including 3,666 active cases, 292 cured/discharged/migrated people and 109 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday morning.