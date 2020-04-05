e-paper
Kerala man recovers from COVID-19, leaves hospital amid cheers. Watch

“Every recovery is a triumph,” Minister Kadakampally Surendran tweeted and shared the video.

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:18 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man walking out of the hospital.
Highlights
  • A video was shared by minister Kadakampally Surendran
  • It shows a man who recovered from COVID-19 leaving a hospital amid cheers
  • The video has intrigued many

With new cases of COVID-19 appearing each day, the pandemic is tightening its grip around the world. Amid this crisis, the tales of patients recovering from coronavirus certainly bring a ray of hope in the lives of people. Such a video was recently shared by Kadakampally Surendran. He is a minister for co-operation, tourism and Devaswom in Government of Kerala.

“Every recovery is a triumph,” the minister tweeted. Then he explained that the video he shared shows a man who has recovered from COVID-19 and is being discharged from the hospital. In the video, as he walks out, other patients and hospital staff clap and cheer for him. “This happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala,” Surendran added and concluded his tweet.

Since being shared, the 35-second-long video has already garnered over 5,300 views – and counting.

Tweeple dropped all sorts of comments on this heartwarming video and most wrote that together people can overcome this unprecedented crisis.

“We shall overcome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good to see, keep it up,” expressed another. “The days are very close to get back our normal life,” wrote a third.

The north Kerala district of Kasargod is the pandemic hotspot in Kerala. Half of the total cases of the state were detected in this place.

