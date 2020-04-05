Kerala man recovers from COVID-19, leaves hospital amid cheers. Watch

it-s-viral

With new cases of COVID-19 appearing each day, the pandemic is tightening its grip around the world. Amid this crisis, the tales of patients recovering from coronavirus certainly bring a ray of hope in the lives of people. Such a video was recently shared by Kadakampally Surendran. He is a minister for co-operation, tourism and Devaswom in Government of Kerala.

“Every recovery is a triumph,” the minister tweeted. Then he explained that the video he shared shows a man who has recovered from COVID-19 and is being discharged from the hospital. In the video, as he walks out, other patients and hospital staff clap and cheer for him. “This happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala,” Surendran added and concluded his tweet.

This man recovered from Covid19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala.#keralafightsCorona #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/pOxR1uMNLY — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) April 4, 2020

Since being shared, the 35-second-long video has already garnered over 5,300 views – and counting.

Tweeple dropped all sorts of comments on this heartwarming video and most wrote that together people can overcome this unprecedented crisis.

“We shall overcome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good to see, keep it up,” expressed another. “The days are very close to get back our normal life,” wrote a third.

The north Kerala district of Kasargod is the pandemic hotspot in Kerala. Half of the total cases of the state were detected in this place.