Kerala Police shows how to ‘break the chain’ in latest coronavirus PSA. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:21 IST

A few days back, Kerala Police won the Internet with their peppy hand washing coronavirus PSA video and the department is at it again. Taking to Twitter, they dropped another video in the form of a short film to demonstrate the ways in which one can stop the spread of the deadly virus. What’s interesting is that the awareness video is created with a dash of humour.

In the video, a man wanders around a street when he sees the coronavirus. He runs away scared and the virus keeps on following him while laughing in a devilish manner. At one point, he stops and looks at the virus with a look of confidence. The video then shows how he stops the looming risk by using hand sanitiser and mask. The video ends with the message, “break the chain.”

The department also shared the video on Facebook. The video received lakhs of views and several people dropped comments too.

“Great video,” wrote a Twitter user. “Don’t have to be colour coordinated like a Karan Johar movie to create an effective social media post to raise awareness. The protagonist could have worn a nice mundu though. Kerala Police, good job,” commented another. “Innovative concept and nice direction. Storyboard aptly edited,” tweeted a third. “Good messaging strategy. The transformation of the character is amazing. Thumbs up great effort, thanks,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?