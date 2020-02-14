e-paper
KFC teams up with Crocs for fried chicken-themed shoes, Twitter has thoughts

The limited edition footwear by KFC and Crocs is a called “Bucket Clog.”

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The fried chicken footwear left people with tons of questions.
The fried chicken footwear left people with tons of questions. (Twitter/KFC)
         

KFC, the fast-food company partnered with Crocs to launched a limited-edition “Bucket Clog” during New York Fashion Week.

KFC has teamed up with Crocs, to make a shoe that looks like fried chicken leg. As the company made the announcement it took the social media by storm.

KFC tweeted a video of the shoe being fried in the kitchen with the caption, “Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020.”

The shoes come in two unisex versions - the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Bucket Clog, a sky-high, platform style, and the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clog, which features a low-to-the-ground sole. Both options have the iconic red-striping that resembles KFC’s chicken bucket and are topped with a print of the Colonel’s famous fried chicken.

The video, however, left people with tons of questions. Many couldn’t wrap there head around the KFC-inspired footwear. Some, however, wrote that they would love to try the shoes.

“I would want to punch someone wearing these. I wouldn’t, but I’d want to,” wrote a Twitter user. “These shoes should definitely be added to the “bucket” list,’ joked another. “This can’t be real. KFC is getting out of hand,” commented a third. “And here I thought that Crocs couldn’t come up with a design that was uglier than what they currently have,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

According to a press release, the KFC Crocs will be priced at $59.99, and “fans” can sign up at Crocs.com to be notified when the limited edition fried footwear is available, which will be sometime this spring.

Would you like to buy a pair?

