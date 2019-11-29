e-paper
Kid complains about cycle repair delay, Kerala police’s action wins Internet

It’s not the letter but the police’s gesture which is now winning the Internet.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala police took to Facebook to share the incident along with a collage featuring the kid and his letter.
Kerala police took to Facebook to share the incident along with a collage featuring the kid and his letter.(Facebook/ Kerala Police)
         

A few days back, authorities at Kerala’s Meppayur Police Station received a very unusual letter of complaint. It was from a class 5 kid and written on a page torn from a notebook. However, it’s not the letter but the police’s gesture which is now winning the Internet. There’s a chance that this tale will warm up your heart too.

A few hours back, Kerala police took to Facebook to share the incident along with a collage featuring the kid and his letter. In the caption, the authorities - in Malayalam - explained the incident in details. It gives a sketch of the kid’s letter along with the action taken by the department.

Translated, the caption reveals that the boy complained about a broken cycle which he had given for repair but didn’t receive back. It further informs that despite multiple tries, including several calls, the boy failed to get back his vehicle from the shop owner and eventually wrote to the police asking for help.

The following lines reveal how the police took up the issue seriously and got in touch with the repair shop owner. Upon inquiry, they found that the shopkeeper was sick and busy with his son’s wedding. However, he promised to get it repaired quickly.

Since being shared, the post has captured people’s attention. It’s clear from the 64,000 reactions the post has gathered till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 4,500 shares and about 3,400 comments.

“Kerala police thanks,” wrote a Facebook user. “Big salute Kerala police,” commented another. “Respect,” commented a third. “Excellent. If a small child felt like sending a complaint to the SI for solving his issue, it means that now people consider Kerala Police as a helper or friend. Congratulations to all of you for making such a change in the society,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this gesture by Kerala Police?

