e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kitty gets startled ‘into cat dimension’ by printer. Watch

Kitty gets startled ‘into cat dimension’ by printer. Watch

This fluffy feline is named Junebug.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat named Junebug.
The image shows a cat named Junebug.(Reddit/@hansolo_fosho)
         

Cats may be known for their cool, calm, and collected attitude. But those who understand feline nature know that most kitties are easily startled. This reason is potentially why the subreddit ‘startled cats’ is home to some of the most entertaining and hilarious cat content on the Internet. Now, the video of a fluffy feline named Junebug has captured the hearts of many in that Reddit community. Watching this clip may leave you smiling too.

Posted on Reddit on October 16, this recording is less than five seconds long. “Printer sends Junebug into another dimension,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a black-furred feline standing next to a printer. Suddenly, the printer processes a command and just as abruptly, the kitty goes flying backwards.

Check out the video:

Printer sends Junebug into another dimension from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share has amassed over 12,300 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “That was a quality startle”.

Another individual wrote, “Fastest startle in the west”. “How do you just... jump left?” inquired a Reddit user. To this, someone simply responded, “Cat”. That seems like a fair enough explanation.

Somebody proclaimed, “Cat really jumped into the fourth dimension”. “Cat dimension,” read a reply to that comment.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did you enjoy this quality cat startle as well?

Also Read | Cat has the derpiest reaction to a laser pointer. Watch

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Pooran take onus after early losses
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Pooran take onus after early losses
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In