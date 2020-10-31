Korean YouTuber tries to put melted cheese in chocolate fountain, results leave netizens in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 13:27 IST

The Internet is full of videos that showcase hilarious fails. One such video by a Korean YouTuber has grabbed the attention of netizens with its unexpected – and funny - outcome. The YouTuber’s ASMR video has left people laughing as it shows what happened when he put melted cheese in a chocolate fountain.

Shared on the YouTube channel Tasty Hoon, the clip starts with the man sitting in front of some food items along with a big chocolate fountain. Instead of chocolate, however, it contains melted cheese. A few moments into the video, the man starts the fountain and then this happens.

Take a look at the complete video:

Posted on October 28, the video has already garnered over 1.6 million views on YouTube and many comments from netizens. The video found its way to Twitter also and has garnered more than 6 million views on the micro-blogging platform. . People didn’t hold back while dropping hilarious comments and memes about the unfortunate situation faced by the YouTuber.

How 2020 is going pic.twitter.com/Qyzi07U0bS — Parker (@panoparker) October 29, 2020

this is me trying to do literally anything ever https://t.co/Ui0ZkxEoW5 — Seraphiima (@seraphiiima) October 30, 2020

cheese finds a way. https://t.co/lLXuAAG1ZA — Dean Lines (@deanlines) October 30, 2020

Here’s how some reacted on Twitter:

What are your thoughts on this rib-tickling video?