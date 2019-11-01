Dog starts new ‘job’ at state’s attorney’s office, reason gets people’s appreciation

it-s-viral

It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago. The newly sworn-in worker is a Labrador retriever named Hatty. The 2-year-old will be on a 9-to-5 human schedule. But she’s being asked to work like a dog, to just do what comes naturally to most dogs: show affection.

Her job is to ease the strain of criminal proceedings on young children and those with mental-health issues who have been victims of assault. She’ll handle up to 200 cases annually.

Hatty will provide comfort and assistance to young and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault. ( AP )

The news soon made its way onto social media and people had a lot to say. Most were simply elated to learn about Hatty’s new ‘job.’ There were a few who showed their appreciation in a humorous way.

“More like a “CANINE-to-five” schedule,” wrote a Twitter user. “After the swearing in, he started barking orders at staff,” joked another. “Writ, Hatty, writ! Good girl!” commented another. “It will be so helpful for the young ones,” wrote a fourth.

Hatty is the office’s first emotional-support dog and was trained partly by inmates. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx presided over the Tuesday’s swearing-in. Hatty stood on her hind legs over a table and placed her paw across a law book as an oath was administered.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:09 IST