Leopard captured in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, sent to zoo

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:23 IST

A man-eater leopard was captured in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand by Forest Department officials on Sunday.

The wild animal has been sent to Almora Zoo. The pictures of the captured leopard was also shared on Twitter. The post has received many reactions from people.

Uttarakhand: Officials of forest department captured a leopard at Chhana village in Pithoragarh today; the leopard has been sent to Almora Zoo. pic.twitter.com/E69MHahKYR — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The leopard is suspected of killing two people in the village.