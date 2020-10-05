e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Leopard captured in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, sent to zoo

Leopard captured in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, sent to zoo

The leopard has been sent to Almora Zoo.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Uttarakhand
The image shows the leopard.
The image shows the leopard.(ANI)
         

A man-eater leopard was captured in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand by Forest Department officials on Sunday.

The wild animal has been sent to Almora Zoo. The pictures of the captured leopard was also shared on Twitter. The post has received many reactions from people.

The leopard is suspected of killing two people in the village.

tags
top news
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In