Leopard captured in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, sent to zoo
Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:23 IST
Uttarakhand
A man-eater leopard was captured in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand by Forest Department officials on Sunday.
The wild animal has been sent to Almora Zoo. The pictures of the captured leopard was also shared on Twitter. The post has received many reactions from people.
The leopard is suspected of killing two people in the village.
