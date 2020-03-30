Leopard climbs tree with prey in its mouth in shocking video. Watch

it-s-viral

A leopard’s raw strength, planning and execution to safeguard and eat its prey has left people amazed. A video posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan shows the leopard grabbing its huge prey and climbing a tree with it. The clip has since left people on Twitter impressed.

“Unbelievable climb. Do you know a leopard can take three times heavy prey and can climb a straight tree. In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also,” he wrote in his tweet while sharing the video. He added that the clip was shared with him by a friend.

The video, one minute and 31 seconds long, shows the leopard standing guard next to its prey as people in vehicles watch it from a close distance. The leopard is then seen grabbing the prey by its neck and walking a few steps ahead. Then, after what seems like a few moments of analysing, the leopard is seen climbing up the straight tree with the prey in its mouth. It climbs up like it’s no big deal and puts the prey down across some branches.

Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree. In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also. Close shot. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/kXrkSpqLq8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 28, 2020

Shared two days ago, the video has collected over 10,000 likes and more than 3,600 likes - and counting. People posted a ton of comments on the video. From being impressed by the leopard to questions about the video, here’s what tweeple said about the post.

“Raw power. He calculated everything before starting the ascent,” posted a Twitter user, to which Kaswan replied, “Yes. Power machine.”

Another asked if it’s dangerous for people in vehicles to be this close to the animal. To this Kaswan replied: “At many locations few animals get accustomed to the public. They are usually famous show stopper of that park. I think one such case here.”

“Was surprised with the torch light used... Is that fine? African safari allows it?” wondered a Twitter user. “In India such disturbance are not allowed,” Kaswan explained.

Many others simply shared their reaction to the moment.

“Power, planning, execution,” commented a Twitter user. “That skill is just wow!” said another.

What do you think of the video?