Lifeguards rescue turtle tangled in plastic bag. Moment captured on camera

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:50 IST

Can you guess how many tons of plastic enters into the oceans each year? According to the UN, the number is close to 8 million tons. Sadly, this negatively affects the environment and often proves harmful for the creatures living in water. One such instance was recently seen at a beach in Thailand where lifeguards encountered a turtle with a plastic bag tangled around its neck.

The sea turtle was struggling to free itself from the plastic bag at Nai Harn Beach in Phuket. Thankfully, a lifeguard spotted the creature and alerted his colleagues about the situation. The lifeguards carried the turtle out of water and carefully untangled the plastic bag from around its neck.

The rescue was captured on camera and later shared on Facebook.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:40 IST