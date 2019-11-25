e-paper
Lightning bolt nearly strikes Emirates plane. Video leaves netizens shook

Shared on the GCH Aviation Facebook page, the picture shows an Emirates Airbus A380 missing being hit by a lightning bolt.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gathering over 400 likes, the post is being shared by many for its spectacular view of nature.(Facebook/GCH Aviation)
         

Nature can display its wrath in various ways and situations. One such instance was captured in a heart-stopping image by a pilot on duty at Christchurch airport in New Zealand recently. Shared on the GCH Aviation Facebook page, the picture shows an Emirates Airbus A380 missing being hit by a lightning bolt.

“The view out our window onto the tarmac today! The Emirates plane waiting for the storm to pass,” reads the caption on the post shared on captured on November 20.

The scene was regarded as magnificent yet scary by netizens. Gathering over 400 likes, the post is being shared by many for its spectacular view of nature.

“Freaky yet awesome photo,” exclaimed a Facebook user. “Wonderful, God is great,” wrote another. “Hope no one was hurt,” asked the third.

On August 7, a similar example of nature’s beauty was captured. The stunning video of an Emirates plane emerging from a wall of clouds been shared by Emirates Airline on Twitter. “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance,” says the caption posted along with the video.

What do you think of the photo?

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
'Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go': SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
Not horse-trading, NCP's entire stable bolted: Governor's office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is 'impossible to outrun' in conditioning drill
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi's 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
