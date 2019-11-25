Lightning bolt nearly strikes Emirates plane. Video leaves netizens shook

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:29 IST

Nature can display its wrath in various ways and situations. One such instance was captured in a heart-stopping image by a pilot on duty at Christchurch airport in New Zealand recently. Shared on the GCH Aviation Facebook page, the picture shows an Emirates Airbus A380 missing being hit by a lightning bolt.

“The view out our window onto the tarmac today! The Emirates plane waiting for the storm to pass,” reads the caption on the post shared on captured on November 20.

The scene was regarded as magnificent yet scary by netizens. Gathering over 400 likes, the post is being shared by many for its spectacular view of nature.

“Freaky yet awesome photo,” exclaimed a Facebook user. “Wonderful, God is great,” wrote another. “Hope no one was hurt,” asked the third.

On August 7, a similar example of nature’s beauty was captured. The stunning video of an Emirates plane emerging from a wall of clouds been shared by Emirates Airline on Twitter. “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance,” says the caption posted along with the video.

