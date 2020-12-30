Lion pounces on tiger. Guess who wins this fight?

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:10 IST

Lions are called the kings of the jungle but tigers are equally feared. So what happens when these two big cats turn on each other? An intense fight one would assume? Well, that’s sort of what this video captures. It shows a lion pouncing on a tiger casually sitting on the ground. What happens next? Who wins this fight? Guess, you’ll just have to watch the video to find out.

The short clip has been shared on Twitter recently by Susanta Nanda IFS. The forester is known for sharing various interesting and insightful clips of beings from the animal kingdom on his handle. And this video in no different.

The 24-seconds-long clip shows a lion walking up a to tiger and jumping on it. The tiger too reacts and a game one-upmanship between the two begins. The video goes into slow-motion mode to show who actually beats the other at this game. The result may surprise you.

When it comes to paw & claw striking, a tiger acts like a boxer. This lion realised it in a hard way. Swipe of a tiger paw is powerful enough to smash a cow’s skull. Watch the poor lion in slow motion pic.twitter.com/WlgvsaI73k — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 29, 2019

Since being shared on December 29, the video has collected over 600 likes and more than 150 retweets. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“Tiger is heavier and the strongest. What makes lion the king is his ferociousness. He fights till his last breath with the same ferociousness. Tiger uses both claws to fight, lions only one. Lion never concedes defeat, will fight till death,” says a Twitter user. “Dishoom,” says another.

What do you think about this video?