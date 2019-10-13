Little girl dresses up as Sita and does this. Adorable video wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Oct 13, 2019

There are times when the Internet offers such videos that become a source of happiness for many. One such video of a little girl dresses as Sita is now winning people’s hearts.

Shared by many on Twitter, the video shows three kids standing dressed as Ram, Lakshman, and Sita. While the boys stand, the little girl jumps and dances with her eyes closed.

This is what amused people and the video quickly went viral. Take a look at the cuteness-filled video:

Why maa Sitha so happy ??? 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/cfes0SH6pi — Subash இனி (@swamisaranamm) October 12, 2019

People rolled out all sorts of comments. While some were simply happy about the little kid enjoying herself, some jokingly tweeted that she is taking full advantage of the limelight.

“She has made me happy; what a sweet child! Her response to the music is so natural!” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s amazing to SEE,” wrote another. “That is the cutest thing I’ve seen in a while,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this cute kid?

