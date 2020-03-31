e-paper
Little girl has the sweetest reaction when her dad tries to leave for office. Watch

The video has been shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “Watch the reaction of a daughter when her father pretends to leave for office,” he writes in his tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:09 IST
The little girl refuses to let her father leave despite his appeals.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21 day lockdown, he made a special request to children all over the country. In a tweet, PM Modi had appealed to his ‘bal sena’ to ensure that people stay in their homes, so India can fight coronavirus effectively.Now, if this video is anything to go by, children have taken the prime minister’s appeal very seriously. The video shows a little girl blocking the door of house in an attempt to stop her father from leaving for work.

“She blocks the door and reminds her father of PM Narendra Modi Ji’s appeal to stay indoor. Who better understands the importance of #lockdown to fight #coronavirus than this little girl from Arunachal,” he adds.

The little girl refuses to let her father leave despite his appeals. At one point she even stomps her feet and makes a funny face at him to persuade him to stay home.

This adorable girl has struck a chord with many on Twitter. Since being shared earlier today, the video has collected over 3,800 likes and more than 860 retweets - and counting.

“So cute... glad to see that such a young kid knows of lockdown,” says a Twitter user. “Such sweet and intelligent girl!” says another.

What do you think of this corona warrior?

Also Read | ‘Dear papa, I don’t miss you’: PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’

