e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Luna the tiny doggo lets her hooman know its dinner time in the cutest way, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

Luna the tiny doggo lets her hooman know its dinner time in the cutest way, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

The video starts with the adorable doggo pressing a button that says ‘hungry’, repeatedly.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 01:08 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Luna the mini Dachshund.
The clip shows Luna the mini Dachshund.(Instagram/@luna.the.dox)
         

The Internet is a source of heart-melting videos of doggos doing all kinds of cute and intelligent stuff. And Luna, a mini dachshund, deserves a special mention in that category. A video posted on Instagram shows the pooch demanding for food in a rather smart way. The video is such that may leave you saying aww repeatedly.

Shared on the doggo’s personal profile, the clip shows Luna asking for food. The video starts with the adorable one pressing a button that says ‘hungry’, repeatedly. Luna’s hooman comes over to put a tiny portion of food in her bowl which makes the pooch go back and press the button a few more times. The whole video is a delight to watch.

Also, Luna’s hooman made sure to let netizens know that she is always fed properly with full meals and the video is just an example of the pooch’s intelligence.

The video is actually a part of an online challenge. In this, pet parents give minimal portion of food to their furry kids to see how they react.

“I will get sassy again if you mess with my food! How should I get back at the hooman?,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on October 5, the clip has garnered over 25,000 views along with 2,900 likes. People couldn’t stop praising the little pooch’s intelligent way to get more food. Many showered heart emojis to appreciate the adorable video. Luna’s canine friends also dropped some tips to make sure that she gets all the treats.

“Never stop pressing that button as punishment!” wrote one of her pooch friends. To which, Luna ‘replied’, ”Hmm, good idea”. “Amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “Your bork is too coot luna! Sass filled to the brim,” wrote a second. “Those little grinch paws tho,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this little doggo’s antics?

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In